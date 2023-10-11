B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.