B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Apple Priced to Perfection, Based on Its Current P/E?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.