B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

