Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,353,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,518,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.