Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,411,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 93,926 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 225,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 246,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 8,404,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,526,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.