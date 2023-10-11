Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $44.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BK opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.