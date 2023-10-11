Bank OZK Buys Shares of 870 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.41.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $373.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

