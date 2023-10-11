Bank OZK Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

