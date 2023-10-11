Bank OZK Invests $393,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank OZK bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

