Bank OZK Sells 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

