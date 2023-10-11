Bank OZK Sells 9,982 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. Bank OZK owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IPAY opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

