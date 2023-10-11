Bank OZK Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.