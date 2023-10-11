Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
