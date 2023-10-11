Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $37.32

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $35.80. Baxter International shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,494,362 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

