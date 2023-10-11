Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

