Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Beldex has a market cap of $171.90 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.13 or 0.05783538 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,558,996 coins and its circulating supply is 5,659,138,996 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.