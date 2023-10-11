Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after purchasing an additional 565,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,136,000 after buying an additional 561,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. 854,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,917. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

