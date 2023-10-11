Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 1,179 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 462,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 205,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 176,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 934,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,967. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

