Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 25,852 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 727,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

