Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 4.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.20. 198,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,031,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Specifically, Director John W. Childs purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at $38,078,834.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 304,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Biohaven Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

