BIP Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

