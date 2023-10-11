BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

