BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

