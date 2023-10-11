Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

