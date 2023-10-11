BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,494,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,826. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

