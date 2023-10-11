BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.22.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

