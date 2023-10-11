BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.07. 342,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,930. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.