BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,660. The company has a market capitalization of $347.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

Insider Transactions at Greystone Housing Impact Investors

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

