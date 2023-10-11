BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $103.49. 499,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,291. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.