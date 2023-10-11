BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,250 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 601,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

