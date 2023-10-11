Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

