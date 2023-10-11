Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.