Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $861.50. The company had a trading volume of 235,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,115. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $853.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

