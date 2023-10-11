Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$143.27

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$143.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$93.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$86.00 and a 52 week high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.8951528 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

