Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $36.90

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

