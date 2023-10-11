Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $15.67

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 3.4 %

EDIT opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $591.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $46,111 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

