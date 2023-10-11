Brokerages Set Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Price Target at $7.60

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLTO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $114,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,944. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galecto by 1,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 256,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

