Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $34.08

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1,404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 439,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,601,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
