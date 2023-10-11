Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $216.20

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. Primerica has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

