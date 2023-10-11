Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $5.97

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Up 6.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAL opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of -0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.