Campbell Wealth Management Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.56. The stock has a market cap of $379.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.