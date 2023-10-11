Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 724,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,836. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Cannabis Sativa
