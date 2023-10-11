Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 724,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,836. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

