Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

