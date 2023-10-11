Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 392.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

