Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 750 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

