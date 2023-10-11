Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 895.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

