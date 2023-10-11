Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1,358.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $500.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.55. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.