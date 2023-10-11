Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 452 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after buying an additional 413,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

