Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11,920.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

