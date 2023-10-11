Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,803,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,457,000 after buying an additional 665,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,252,000 after buying an additional 657,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 3,140,704 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

