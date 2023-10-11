Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,097.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,167.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,311.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

